WWE Wrestlemania 36: Here's what Nikki Bella felt about ex BF John Cena & Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match

While conversing with her fans, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on ex-fiance John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's Firefly Funhouse Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36. Read below to know what the Total Bellas star had to share on the same.

John Cena made his grand return to in-ring wrestling against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36. Amidst the coronavirus scare, The Show of Shows had to take place in smaller venues over the duration of two days, without the thousands and thousands of screaming fans! The WWE Universe wondered if the wrestling company would be able to deliver the magnanimous entertainment expected from Wrestlemania 36 and thanks to creative matches like John and Bray's Firefly Funhouse Match, fans were left with a satisfied feeling, in the midst of extremely troubling times.

Nikki Bella, John's ex-fiancée and a part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class 0f 2020 with her sister Brie Bella, was watching Wrestlemania 36 from her abode along with WWE fans. Before Wrestlemania 36 Part 2 started airing, Nikki had confessed on Twitter, "Have to admit I’m super excited to see the #FireflyFunhouse match tonight on day two of #WrestleMania Sounds super cool and interesting! Thank you to all of the @WWE talent that have been entertaining us these past two days and always giving us fans everything you got!"

An inquisitive fan asked the Total Bellas star if she switches off her television whenever a John Cena match pops up, especially after their breakup. To this, Nikki tweeted, "Oh, I’m watching. N." Furthermore, when another fan quizzed the WWE wrestler on what her thoughts were regarding the eccentric match, Nikki tweeted, "Interesting, very entertaining! N."

Check out Nikki Bella's tweets regarding John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36 below:

Have to admit I’m super excited to see the #FireflyFunhouse match tonight on day two of #WrestleMania Sounds super cool and interesting! Thank you to all of the @WWE talent that have been entertaining us these past two days and always giving us fans everything you got! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020

Oh I’m watching N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 6, 2020

The Nikki Bella shade to John Cena #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/V5iEgN6EQD — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) April 6, 2020

Moreover, we wonder if Nikki's reaction to John and Bray's match was particularly about the one moment during the bout when Wyatt taunted Cena by singing Bella's theme song while the Cenation leader could only say, "Ruthless Aggression!"

Check out Bray Wyatt taunting John Cena with Nikki Bella's theme song during their Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36 below:

The Nikki Bella shade to John Cena #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/V5iEgN6EQD — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) April 6, 2020

What did you think of John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse Match at Wrestlemania 36? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Wrestlemania 36: From John Cena, Bray Wyatt's match to The Undertaker burying AJ Styles; highlights from PPV

Meanwhile, Nikki is currently self-quarantining with her fiance Artem Chigvinstev, as the couple is expecting their first baby in early August 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More