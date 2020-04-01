WWE WrestleMania 36: From jaw dropping rumours to full match card; Here’s everything you need to know

The upcoming WrestleMania 36 event is going to be something that the WWE fans have never experienced before. After a lot of speculations and uncertainty about the show, amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, the event is finally just around the corner and the fans could not be more excited. As COVID-19 continues to take the world by storm, many live shows, movies and series production and various other public events have been cancelled to encourage social distancing in an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus. However, WWE stuck to its schedule.

They have made a few changes in the event. For starters, the event will be shot without an audience. In addition to this, last month it was announced that the organisers have decided that WrestleMania 36 is too big for just one night and will stream live on April 4 and April 5 for all the fans who have been sitting at home craving for some WWE action. While the announcements have made some fans very happy, others have criticised the company for risking the health of their wrestling stars and crew.

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke detailed all the safety measures the company is taking to protect their wrestlers and crew members from the virus. She said before entering the venue everyone will have to go through extensive testing and screening, regardless of whether you are a talent or a crew member. She also stated that no one is allowed to roam around during the show. She mentioned that people who have been out of the country or have had contact with someone who has been out of the country, will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Ahead of the eagerly awaited event, some new surprising rumours have popped up. Check them out.

Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio’s reason for missing WrestleMania 36: While it was lightly confirmed that Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio decided to skip the event to practice self-distancing, rumours suggest that they were instructed to do so. According to the speculations, they were asked by medical professionals to self-isolate after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Miz getting sick: It was reported that the Miz showed up to the WWE Performance Center feeling sick. While it is not clear what Miz was sick with, according to the rumours, that was the reason why Roman Reigns decided to pull out of the show.

Roman Reigns’ replacement: Rumours suggest that WWE has already picked a wrestler to take Roman’s place in the event and it is Braun Strowman. Braun will lock horns with Goldberg in the upcoming match.

Show already taped: Although the WWE has announced that the match will stream live on April 4 and April 5, speculations are rife that the company has already taped the fights. Half of the matches were taped on March 25, and the other half were taped on March 26.

Check out the full match card bellow:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Reigns has confirmed he has pulled out)

Raw Women's Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler -

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Firefly Funhouse match: Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend vs. John Cena –

Last Man Standing match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan -

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Fatal 5-Way for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat Ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

