WWE WrestleMania 37: Kim Kardashian to Arnold Schwarzenegger, all Hollywood celebs who've made it to the ring.

As the most exciting week for WWE fans begin, excitement around WrestleMania 37 slated to be held later this weekend is palpable. This year Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to face The Miz in a match at WrestleMania 37 which will be aired on the weekend. The rapper, singer and songwriter is firmly established in the WWE Universe, having claimed the WWE 24/7 title during the build-up to WrestleMania to add to his multiple musical achievements.

Apart from Bad Bunny, several other Hollywood celebrities have graced the mega event in the past. From the legendary Muhammad Ali, Liberace and Cyndi Lauper at the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden in 1985 to Mike Tyson, Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the last few years, the WrestleMania madness has only grown with each passing year.

We decided to round up 10 personalities who made an appearance at WrestleMania in the past and revisit the good time. Take a look:

Ozzy Osbourne

Singer Ozzy Osbourne made an appearance at WrestleMania II back in April 7, 1986 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. The godfather of heavy metal music, ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne managed a team of his compatriots, the British Bulldogs, in their match against The Dream Team.

Pamela Anderson

The model and actress attended WrestleMania XI in April 2, 1995 at the Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Connecticut. The Baywatch star appeared as a guest valet for World Heavyweight Champion Diesel, who overcame Shawn Michaels in the title match.

Burt Reynolds

The late American actor attended WrestleMania X in March 20, 1994 at the Madison Square Garden, New York. Reynolds was the guest ring announcer for the main event that saw Bret Hart beat Yokozuna for the WWE Championship.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator actor attended WrestleMania XXXI on March 29, 2015 at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California. The “Austrian Oak” was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before appearing as part of the Terminator Genisys-themed entrance by Triple H.

Mr T

The American actor attended WrestleMania I and II back in March 31, 1985 and April 7, 1986 respectively. The events had taken place at Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum, New York. Starring in the first-ever WrestleMania, Mr T teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff before squaring up with Piper the following year in a boxing match, co-judged by legendary jazz singer, Cab Calloway.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The professional boxer graced the WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The undefeated boxing champion appeared in a No Disqualification Match against the Big Show, taking the win by knockout.

Mike Tyson

Another beloved professional boxer, Mike Tyson was present at the WrestleMania XIV on March 29, 1998 at the Fleet Center, Boston, Massachusetts. The "baddest man on the planet" was the special ringside enforcer for the Stone Cold vs. Shawn Michaels WWE Championship main event. Tyson fooled everyone by pretending to be aligned with Michaels' D-Generation X heading into the event, but in the end, he revealed his allegiance to Stone Cold when he counted the 1-2-3 and raised the Rattlesnake's hand in victory.

Nicole Scherzinger

The singer-songwriter was present at the The WrestleMania XXV on April 5, 2009 at the Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas. Following in the footsteps of music legends like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and John Legend, the Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger performed America the Beautiful to open the pop-culture extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian

The reality star attended the WrestleMania XXIV on March 30, 2008 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida and took over hostess duties.

Run-DMC

The American hip hop group performed at WrestleMania V on April 2, 1989 at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Run-DMC performed the WrestleMania rap, a song they created specifically for the event. One of the most influential groups in rap music history, Run-DMC were the first rap group to win a Grammy Award.

