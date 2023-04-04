WWE WrestleMania 39: From Brock Lesnar vs. Omos to Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, here's the highlight for Night 2

WWE Wrestlemania 39 night 2 kick-started with a battle between Brock Lesnar and Omos. Though Omos had the upper hand in the majority of the bout, Lesnar was able to make a comeback and finally defeated Brock with an F5. The next event on the schedule was the Wrestlemania showcase match that included four teams vying for the championship. Ronda Rousey decided to stay in the strands and watch the other teams compete. Rousey seized the chance to intervene and secured the win by pushing Shotzi to submit.

Here’re the remaining highlights for Night 2:

Gunther defeats Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

The third match in the night was the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match. In this match, Gunther was playing against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The three contenders gave excellent performances with Sheamus and McIntyre controlling the match most of the time. However, Gunther returned just in time and defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Bianca defeats Asuka to retain the Raw Women’s championship

Both Biana and Asuka gave a tough fight in the highly anticipated RAW Women's Championship match. Asuka used several tactics, including the mist and her submission maneuvers to push Belair to the limit. Belair persevered and was able to secure the triumph in the end.

Edge beats Finn Balor in hell

After that, Edge and Finn Balor engaged in a grudge fight inside Hell. Balor's bleeding after being hit by a ladder was a frightening moment, but he persisted and won the battle.

Roman Reigns did it once again!

Roman Reigns yet again proved why he is one of the undisputed champions in WWE history. In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to continue his historic reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal champion with some help from Solo Sikoa.

