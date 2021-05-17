WWE Wrestlemania Backlash: Roman Reigns undefeated, Dominik & Rey Mysterio record historic Tag team win

Wrestlemania Backlash saw WWE Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Women’s SmackDown Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Women’s RAW Championship

Fans of WWE had much to cheer this weekend as five championship bouts took place after the exciting WrestleMania 37. Wrestlemania Backlash saw WWE Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Women’s SmackDown Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Women’s RAW Championship. While the matches were action packed as always, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio created history as they became the first -ever father-son duo to win the tag team titles.

The WWE Universal Championship was retained by Roman Reigns as he defeated Cesaro to lift the title once more. While Cesaro gave his best and fought hard, Roman reigned supreme. As for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley went up against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre and emerged victorious. In a dramatic end to the fight, Lashley shoved aside McIntyre and used a sphere to hit Stowman.

The Women’s SmackDown Championship was no less exciting as Bianca Belair defended her title which she won during Wrestlemania 37. Bianca gave Bayley a tough fight and retained the title as she pinned her down. The historic match of the night was the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship as Rey Mysterio and son Dominik took on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. However, Rey had to fight much of it solo as Dominik got injured. Irrespective, the father-son duo gave it their all.

Things heated up during the Women’s RAW Championship as Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Fair and Asuka to retain her title. All in all, four of five titles were retained with the Mysterio's making history.

