WWE wrestler Triple H reportedly to NOT return for in ring wrestling following cardiac arrest

Triple H is one of the most celebrated wrestlers who has had a setback due to a cardiac arrest episode for which he had to pull back from professional wrestling until recovery. Since then, many fans and professional wrestling critics have speculated about Triple H's return but it seems that isn't going to happen anytime soon.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Still Real To Us, Triple H is unlikely to wrestle again due to health issues related to his previous cardiac episode. The Newsletter has also reported that the special attractions of WWE right now, given Triple H might not return, are Goldberg, Brock Lesner, Edge and Shane McMahon.

Retired professional wrestler and wife Stephanie McMahon was recently asked about Triple H and she noted that he has been "doing great," via Still Real To Us. For those unversed, the last televised match that Triple H had participated in was at WrestleMania 35 where he defeated Bautista. He had also participated in a Raw match against Randy Orton on January 11.

As the reports suggest that the wrestler won't be returning soon, fans have taken to social media platforms to laud his career and pray for his health. This update might have come in as shocking news for his well-wishers who were hoping for their favourite WWE star to have a grand return. What do you think about Triple H's discontinuation from wrestling activities as reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

