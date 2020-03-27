WWE's brand officer Stephanie McMahon details company’s COVID 19 measures for upcoming matches

Stephanie McMahon, WWE's brand officer, explained all the measures the company’s is taking to avoid coronavirus while shooting its matches.

The coronavirus has taken a solid toll on the entertainment industry. Shootings of films and TV serials have been suspended, concerts and live shows have been cancelled and many interviews and tour schedules have also been put on hold. However, while all this was happening, WWE decided to keep going. It initially did not take any stand but eventually announced that the shows will live from an empty stadium. While the fans were worried that the company will cancel the much-awaited WrestleMania 36 show, WWE said it will air as scheduled.

Recently, during an interaction with Variety, WWE brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the measures the company is taking to protect their wrestlers and crew members to keep them away from the virus. Confirming that the show will take place in WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Stephanie asserted that before entering the venue everyone will have to go through extensive testing and screening, regardless of whether you are a talent or a crew member. She also stated that no one is allowed to roam around during the show.

She mentioned that people who have been out of the country or have had contact with someone who has been out of the country, will not be allowed to enter the facility. She claimed that the company is adhering to all the guidelines the government has created to keep the virus from spreading. While they are taking all the precautions, a healthcare professional stated that there is no way of knowing is a person has coronavirus if that person is asymptomatic and does not show symptoms.

The deadly disease, which originated in China, is now haunting the entire world. Many countries have announced shutdown and the governments have asked the people to practice self-distancing since the scientists still don’t have a cure for this virus. Over 120,000 people globally have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while more than 23,000 people have died.

Variety

