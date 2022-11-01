WWE's Carmella details heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy experience a month after an early miscarriage

A month after an early miscarriage, WWE superstar Carmella has suffered another pregnancy loss. The tragic news was shared by the 35-year-old wrestler herself in a heartbreaking Instagram post, hours back, and which featured a photo of Carmella (Real Name: Leah Van Dale) in a hospital bed. A lengthy note accompanied as she went on to detail how she was treated for ectopic pregnancy - a rare pregnancy in which the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus.

Carmella Shares Ectopic Pregnancy Experience

Carmella bravely documented her hard journey on Instagram, admitting how she decided to share her painful story as October marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month: "I've gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy."

Carmella also revealed how she suffered from an early miscarriage in September: "I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best." Furthermore, Carmella elaborated on her ectopic pregnancy treatment: "I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy."

As for why she decided to speak up, Carmella mentioned recently watching Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever comedy special - in which the popular comedian speaks openly about miscarriage - with husband and WWE commentator Corey Graves: "The reason I'm sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn't anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don't blame ourselves and think there's something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I'm part of this statistic and it's happening to me."

In conclusion, Carmella - who also shared a few uplifting quotes posters when it comes to the grief, coping with losing a baby - shared a poignant message for those who have suffered pregnancy loss: "Again, I'm not looking for sympathy, I know I'll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."

Check out Carmella's Instagram post on her ectopic pregnancy a month after suffering from an early miscarriage below: