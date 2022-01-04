WWE's Sasha Banks gives fans a positive update amid injury scare during a match with Charlotte Flair: I'm good

Sasha Banks left fans majorly concerned during a recent WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she was seen battling her current nemesis, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter from their match, Sasha is seen taking a backbreaker from Charlotte and landing wrong. This promoted her to be checked upon by the referee.

While Flair retained her championship, the referee put up the dreaded "X-sign," signalling that something was wrong with Banks. Sasha had to then be carried out by a WWE personnel, prompting an injury scare. While fans flocked to social media to share their concern for Banks, The Boss reassured her loyalists with a positive update that she was A-okay! Taking to her Twitter page, boasting of 2.2 million followers, Sasha tweeted, "I'm good, Thank you for the love always," with a punch emoji and a blue heart.

Check out Sasha Banks' tweet below:

The Boss' tribe breathed a sigh of relief and shared lovely messages for their favourite WWE superstar in her tweet's comment section. Many are rooting for her to win at Royal Rumble and eventually WrestleMania 38, clinching the SmackDown Women's Title from The Queen.

Wishing Sasha Banks a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, Sasha made headlines last year for her acting debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, where she played the role of Koska Reeves and featured in two episodes.

A few years back, Becky Lynch had compared Sasha Banks and her The Boss 'N' Hug connection partner Bayley to two Game of Thrones characters. Head on to our ALSO READ link below to know why The Man's GoT picks are hilarious!

