WWE’s Seth Rollins joins cast of ‘Captain America: New World Order’ in villainous role; Here's the first look

The worlds of professional wrestling and superhero films collide once again as Seth Rollins becomes the latest WWE superstar to grace the silver screen. On Monday, Rollins was spotted in Atlanta, filming scenes for the highly anticipated movie 'Captain America: New World Order'. Clad in a costume that signifies his affiliation with the infamous Serpent Society, Rollins is ready to leave his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While plot details surrounding the movie are shrouded in secrecy, it is known that Captain America: New World Order serves as a continuation of the events from the popular television series The Falcon and Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of Captain America. Rollins' portrayal of a member of the Serpent Society adds an intriguing layer of villainy to the storyline, leaving fans eager to see how his character fits into the larger narrative.

The Serpent Society, created by the villainous Sidewinder, is known for its members adopting costumed identities inspired by various snakes. With Rollins donning the persona of a Serpent Society member, audiences can anticipate a captivating and intense performance from the WWE superstar-turned-actor.

This trend of wrestlers appearing in superhero films is not new, with many notable names making their mark on the big screen. Kevin Nash portrayed Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, while the late Macho Man Randy Savage had a memorable cameo in the original 'Spider-Man' movie released in 2002. Most recently, John Cena entered the DC extended universe as Peacemaker, making waves in 'The Suicide Squad' before securing his own spinoff television series.

Joining the ranks of these esteemed wrestlers-turned-actors, Seth Rollins is ready to showcase his talents and captivate audiences with his portrayal in Captain America: New World Order. With his impressive wrestling background and natural charisma, Rollins is poised to leave a lasting impression in the realm of superhero cinema.

Mark your calendars, as Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, delivering a thrilling and action-packed addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get ready to witness Seth Rollins bring his A-game as he steps into the world of comic-book heroes and villains, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his big-screen debut.

