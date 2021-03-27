Wyatt Russell REVEALS he auditioned years ago for Chris Evans' role in Captain America: The First Avenger

In a recent interview, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell aka the new Captain America shed light on his failed audition years ago, to play Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger which ultimately fell into the hands of Chris Evans.

After a decade of intricately expressing the complex concept, i.e. Steve Rogers aka Captain America, it's impossible to envision anyone except Chris Evans to play the beloved MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) superhero. *SPOILERS ALERT* However, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, after Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) gives up the shield, it's immediately bestowed upon military man John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

While Wyatt's take on Captain America has tongues wagging within the first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier itself, did you know the 34-year-old actor was in the running to play Chris' role in Captain America: The First Avenger? In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the hosts brought up the fact that Russell had auditioned to play Captain America in the 2011 movie way back when and how now, it's a full-circle moment for him to don the coveted star-spangled suit. "Yeah, sort of. I think it's a fun story and I think that honestly, the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if I was any good at acting or not. [chuckles] I don’t think I was ever actually in competition for the role, but it was. It was crazy," Wyatt quipped about his failed audition.

However, fate was meant for Wyatt and the good ol' Cap to reunite, a decade later, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "And then, this time, it came around and this time, I had no idea even what it was. It was just like, 'Marvel wants you to read for something. Go for it.' And then, I found out after I got the part, what it was. So, I didn't even know what it was going in," Russell recounted to GMA.

It's truly funny how the world works in mysterious ways with Wyatt Russell's MCU success story being the best example!

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell aka new Captain America: It's an honor to be disliked in MCU

What do you think of Wyatt Russell's performance so far as John Walker aka the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Do you think he will eventually be an ally or an enemy to Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)? Share your honest thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×