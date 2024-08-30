Wynona Ryder Recalls How Being 'Wildy' Sexually Harassed Altered Her Passion For Making Films: 'I Understand What...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Wynona Ryder got candid about experiencing sexual harassment in her late 20s and 30s, which in turn affected her passion for making films. The actress honestly spoke about this in a recent interview.

Speaking to Esquire (article published on August 29), the Stranger Things actress talked about this incident, which impacted her largely on both her personal and professional fronts. While declining to name the people in the interview, she said that she had a couple of challenging experiences with a couple of individuals who just “blatantly” harassed her sexually.

Ryder reflected, “It wasn't an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild. I really understand (what the victims of Harvey Weinstein and others went through).” She called herself “lucky” as the incident did not occur to her multiple times because she was a well-known actress. She added, “I remember this feeling in your mind: You're negotiating, you're thinking about what's going to happen if you say something. You're working it out while this person is being extremely creepy."

Edward Scissorhands star stated that she did not realize how shocking these moments were until she told them to Jenna Ortega, who stars with her in the squeal of the upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ryder eventually started to shut down the advances that were not wanted. She said that if somebody was not being appropriate or being drunk while hitting on her, she responded with “Ha ha!” and she dealt with that. The actress said that it felt 'invasive' when someone touched her.

Being severely affected by this, Heathers star’s outlook on Hollywood was changed. She mentioned that in “retrospect it really soured” on her making films. Ryder admitted that all the great actors always told her that when it was not that “amazing” anymore, one has to get out there and Ryder took that to heart.

The actress made a huge name for herself in her decades-long career. After her infamous 2001 shoplifting scandal, she returned to grace the screens again in the years post that as she was featured in many big ventures including Black Swan, A Scanner Darkly, and The Stranger Things.

Ryder's next venture, which is a highly anticipated film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release on September 6, 2024.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

