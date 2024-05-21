X Men '97 Episode 11: Will There Be a New Episode? Here's What We Know

X-Men ‘97 was an absolute treat to the eyes of Marvel fans. The series featured some of the most iconic mutant superheroes including Wolverine.

The initial season of the series ended on episode 10 which left fans wondering if there would be a 11th episode. The last episode of the series featured some plot-altering scenes. We got to witness the showdown between the X-Men and Bastion, some time travel action, and a massive cliffhanger. Read more to find an explanation of the Season finale of X-Men ‘97. Here’s what we know about the possibility of episode 11.

Will X Men ‘97 have an Epiosode 11?

X-Men ‘97 was an animated delight to watch. The end of episode 10 left fans wanting more. We have news for you who are a part of the masses who are wondering if episode 11 is scheduled to air.

The pilot season of the X-Men'97 consisted of 10 episodes to date. Unfortunately, the season has certainly ended with the 10th episode. This means that Season 1 of the show will not feature Episode 11. Disney Plus has already renewed X-Men '97 for Season 2. The second season is reportedly already in the works.

Brad Winderbaum who is Marvel’s executive producer has previously opened up about the timeframe it takes to work on an animated series. He had revealed that "it takes a long time to produce animation.”

What happened in the last episode of X-Men ‘97?

X-Men ‘97’s season finale gave the fans somewhat of a showdown between Magneto and Professor Xavier. The episode featured Magneto pulling the adamantium metal out of Wolverine, while Charles tries to control Magneto’s mind and compels him to undo the damage the EMP attack caused.

If Charles is unsuccessful in doing so, the power that humanity relies on will be wiped off. The power returns to the planet bringing along the most unexpected cameos from Iron Man, Captain America, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange.

On the other hand, as Bastion tries to cause damage, the X-men try to plead with him. Black Panther, Cloak and Dagger, Omega Red's Soviet Super-Soldiers, and the Canadian X-Men make an appearance in this battle with an added cameo from Psylocke.

Bastion is planning to murder Cable when his plans are disrupted by the reassembling of the neural scramble. Jean then uses the scrambler as a weapon against Bastion while declaring, "I am Phoenix".

Jean uses the scrambler which releases all the humans that had turned sentinel on Earth. She doesn’t forget Mister Sinister as she starts pulling out the mutant DNA the supervillain spent years accumulating. Just then, Bastion quickly rips out Cable’s metal arm and uses it to turn into metal armor which gives him immense strength and a pair of wings.

Bastion then flies off to Astroid M and manages to hurl it down in the direction of Earth. This as a result causes an implosion big enough that threatens the extinction of humans and mutants alike. This doesn’t end up happening, instead as shown, half of the X-Men are thrown 5000 years in the past in Egypt with Cyclops and Jean Grey time traveling 2000 years into the future.

Wolverine, Storm, and Morph’s state is still unknown. Episode 10 left fans with a cliffhanger in this aspect. Fans will have to wait for the series’ return to find out the fate of their favorite mutants. The speculative date for Season 2 of X-Men’97 is said to be late 2025 or early 2026

