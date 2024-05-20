X-Men '97 Season 2: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms Animatic Stage Production For Sequel; Deets

With its first few episodes, Marvel fans were baffled by the way X-Men '97 was perfectly portrayed. Bringing back age-old, nostalgic memories, the series gripped the attention of everyone, hoping to see their favorite mutants finally in the MCU.

And it looks like the mutants will continue to surprise the fans with some more great stories and, of course, some mind-blowing action sequences.

X-Men '97 Season 2 in the works

Now that the Disney+ series has ended with its first season, the Marvel heads are in desperate need of another action-packed season. While the production and storyline itself are some of the main tasks for the studios to work on, there are a few more phases that a series has to go through during its making.

Marvel's head of streaming recently shed some light on what exactly goes around during the production process of an animated series while also maintaining the hopes of many fans.

Speaking to ComicBook, Brad Winderbaum revealed a piece of great news for those who admire the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also confirmed that Season 2 of X-Men '97 is in its animatic stage.

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make, as I'm sure you know,” Winderbaum stated.

While giving a reference to the Amazon Prime superhero animated series Invincible, Winderbaum went on to explain that the animation process “takes a long time.”

Talking about how things work at the studio's end, the streaming head mentioned that “the studio wants to see how” the first season works and that depending on its success, a green signal is given.

Talking about X-Men '97, he concluded, “We were lucky enough to get the green light before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag,” while also stating that the fans need to be patient for another season.

Will we see Spieder-Man ‘98 as another MAU project?

Marvel is in full swing to bring back its age-old animated heroes. With the recent success of X-Men '97 and the introduction of the Marvel Animated Universe, fans are now hoping for a revival of ‘90s Spider-Man.

And with the recent cameo of the web-slinger in episode 8 of X-Men '97, the hopeful are even more excited to know if there has been any development towards the rival of the wall-crawler.

Addressing these Marvel fans, Christopher Daniel Barnes, the voice-over artist who gave his voice to 1994's Spider-Man: The Animated Series, expressed his excitement.

"I'd obviously love to participate in such an awesome venture," Daniel Barnes wrote on social media.

However, he even mentioned that he has not “been contacted by anyone regarding this possibility,” and that he has no current connection with the Disney+ mutant series.

