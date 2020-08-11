The X-men actor Shawn Ashmore joins 'The Boys' in season 2

The "X-Men" fame actor will be seen in the role of Lamplighter in the upcoming second season of the web show.

"We were thrilled that Shawn -- who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero -- wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on roping in Ashmore.



"The Boys" is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.