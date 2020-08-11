  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The X-men actor Shawn Ashmore joins 'The Boys' in season 2

Actor Shawn Ashmore is set to join the satire superhero series, The Boys.
11325 reads Mumbai
The X-men actor Shawn Ashmore joins 'The Boys' in season 2The X-men actor Shawn Ashmore joins 'The Boys' in season 2

The "X-Men" fame actor will be seen in the role of Lamplighter in the upcoming second season of the web show.

"We were thrilled that Shawn -- who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero -- wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on roping in Ashmore.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans, meet former member of the Seven, Lamplighter. Welcome him to #TheBoys family with a

A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv) on

"The Boys" is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The second season of "The Boys" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes on September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in a finale on October 9.

Also Read: American Horror Story's Harry Hains dies at 27; His mom revealed he struggled with mental illness & addiction

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement