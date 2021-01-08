X Men: The Last Stand alum Ian McKellen says he’s ‘so happy’ for co star Elliot Page after coming out

X Men: The Last Stand alum Ian McKellen who came out as homosexual in 1980s, opened up about Elliot Page coming out as transgender.

X Men star and Hollywood veteran Ian McKellen recently opened up about his co-star Elliot Page coming out as transgender. For the unversed, Ian and Elliot have starred together in X-Men: The Last Stand, as Magneto and Kitty Pryde. Ian was in full support of Elliot’s recent transformation, he told Attitude magazine that everything gets better when you come out as you’re owning who you are and that gives you self confidence. He continued and said that even relationships, friends of all sorts, and family gets better as you’re opening up by being vulnerable and owning your truth.

Ian, who identified at gay in the 1980s, recalled his relationship with Elliot. And said that he remembered Elliot once sat very close to him while Ian had to speak up and Elliot had finished, but Ian still couldn’t hear what Elliot was saying. The alum recalled that nobody could hear what Elliot was saying. So, he said, “Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?”

He recalled that then Elliot came out [as gay] years later and suddenly there was no stopping Elliot from talking. “You heard everything. Now…they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot and so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating,” he concluded.

If you missed it, actor Elliot Page, known for his roles in Juno and Netflix's Umbrella Academy, among others, announced on social media that he now identifies as transgender back in December 2020.

