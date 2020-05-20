X Men in MCU: John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito to lead the brigade into Marvel with Doctor Strange 2?

A new rumour suggests that X-Men will be introduced to MCU via Doctor Strange 2 and it could star John Krasinski.

Ever since Disney acquired the X-Men and Fantastic Four as part of their Fox acquisition, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have their eyes set on Marvel Studios to how they would include the superheroes into the franchise. Ryan Reynolds teased the possibilities of Deadpool 3 happening in the coming future. However, Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about the treatment of X-Men. While numerous rumours have been doing the rounds, a new rumour suggests the superheroes will piggyback on the shoulders of Doctor Strange into MCU.

According to renowned Marvel leaker Roger Wardell, Marvel Studios is planning on rolling the carpet for the First Family and Professor X’s mutant team sometime next year. The insider also added that MCU’s first X-Men and Fantastic Four project will be based on the Earth-1610 incarnations. That's not all. The tipster also claims that Marvel has some big names in mind to kick off the mutants journey into MCU.

It is claimed that John Krasinski is one of the frontrunners for the role in the X-Men men. We Got This Covered speculates that he could be roped in to play Mister Fantastic. This isn't the first time that The Office alum has been rumoured to hold the torch of an upcoming MCU project. Meanwhile, the source also suggests that Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito is in the talks with the superhero movie franchise. While these are exciting developments, Wardell suggests Ultimatum will not be adapted to MCU.

If the rumours are true, the X-Men will launch in 2022, via Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is pushed to 2022 after there was a shuffle in release date owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ: Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld REVEALS MCU is delaying third film starring Ryan Reynolds; Says ‘I blame Marvel’

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×