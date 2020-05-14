X Men spin off titled 'The New Mutants' to hit the screens on August 28, 2020

X Men spin-off called The New Mutants will reportedly hit the big screens on August 28, 2020.

The X Men spin-off called The New Mutants will reportedly hit the big screens on August 28, 2020. The release date of this horror-thriller film had been postponed due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. As per news reports, Disney had announced the new release dates for films like Mulan and Black Widow. But, unfortunately at that time, Disney reportedly had no release in mind for The New Mutants. Now, finally, after a long wait the X-Men spin-off drama will be hitting the cinemas on August 28, 2020. The fans are very excited about this horror-thriller genre film.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all the films across the globe have seen their production and filming work coming to a complete halt. The highly anticipated flicks like Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die got postponed, Gal Gadot's film Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, A Quiet Place II, Black Widow, and Fast and Furious 9 all saw their releases getting postponed. Though some filmmakers have announced the new release dates for their respective films, some filmmakers are yet to make their decisions.

As per news reports, The New Mutants, had been delayed several times in the past, due to various issues, and once the trailer of the film was out, the fans and film audiences got very excited about the film. Josh Boone is directing the much-awaited film, The New Mutants. Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton will feature in a key role alongside Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy.

