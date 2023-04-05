X Men star Hugh Jackman urged fans to wear sunscreen as he undergoes skin cancer tests; DEETS here

In a recent video message posted on Instagram, Hugh Jackman revealed that he is undergoing skin cancer tests after a medical check-up.

In the video, the X Men star can be seen wearing a plaster on his nose and said that he is waiting on the results of the skin cancer tests. The actor had undergone skin cancer tests after it was determined in a medical check-up that irregularities spotted could be or could not be basal cell (carcinoma).

Here is everything about the recent Instagram post made by Hugh Jackman revealing going through skin cancer tests.

Hugh Jackman Instagram post

Hugh Jackman recently made an Instagram post and revealed that doctors have spotted some irregularities which might or might not be basal cells. The Wolverine actor said that he had undergone skin cancer tests and will soon receive the test results for the same. He said in the video, ‘Just to remind you, basal cells, in the world of skin cancers, are the least dangerous of them all’.

Basal cell carcinoma is amongst the common skin cancers of all time and begins at the top layer of the skin. This skin cancer is more than often associated with sun exposure.

Hugh Jackman further added, ‘However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming. For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.’

Earlier also Hugh Jackman has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma numerous times and in a 2013 interview the X Men actor revealed getting cancerous growth removed from the nose. In a 2015 interview with People magazine, Jackman also said that he never wore sunscreen growing up so he was a prime candidate for it.

