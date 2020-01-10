X Men star Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in next Mission: Impossible; Details Inside

X Men star Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of Tom Cruise’s upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel. Read on to know more.

Nicholas Hoult is all set to star in Tom Cruise’s upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel! The news of the actor joining the cast of the much-anticipated film was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie. “Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a black and white picture of the actor. Late Hoult responded to the post and in the comment section wrote, “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”

While the filmmaker did not spill any more information about the actor’s role in the movie and the details of the upcoming films are being kept under tight wraps, according to a report by Variety, the actor is expected to feature as a villain opposite Cruise, who is reprising his iconic role as the secret agent, Ethan Hunt, in the seventh and eighth follow-ups. In addition to directing the film, McQuarrie is also script both the project, that are scheduled to be shot back to back. The star-studded cast list also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff.

Hoult was reportedly up for the role of Goose’s son in Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick which is scheduled to release this summer. While the actor failed to land that part, his meeting with Cruise paved the way for his role in the upcoming film. Hoult's previous acting credits include Dark Phoenix, The Favourite, Max Max: Fury Road and Tolkien. Considering his presence in the X Men universe and movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Warm Bodies, his genre movie experience will come in handy in the upcoming film.

Read More