XO, Kitty Gets RENEWED For Season 3; Here's All You Need to Know About Netflix's Fan Favorite Series

XO, Kitty fans rejoice as Netflix has officially renewed the To All the Boys spin-off for a third season. Season 2 of the series has performed significantly well reportedly garnering 14.2 million views and 57.7 million hours watched in its premiere week.

Season 2 enjoyed a whooping amount of first and second-week viewers while remaining on the top 10 most-viewed series list on Netflix for multiple weeks. The show stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Choi Minyeong as Kim Dae Heon, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, and Lee Sang Heon as Min Ho Moon.

Netflix announced XO, Kitty Season 3 on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram reel featuring Cathcart, captioned, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. There’s a third season of XO, Kitty in store for you!"

In season 2, Cathcart's Kitty Song Covey comes back for a fresh semester at KISS, handling relationships and finding a letter from her mother's past. As she tries to reunite her family, love, and heartbreaks crown the plot. The smaller number of episodes in season two has not dissuaded viewers, and the show is still a fan favorite.

According to Netflix, the creator and writer of the show has hinted at the predicament of the main characters in the upcoming season. One thing this is certain is a lot more drama that needs to unfold as the current season ended with a cliffhanger.

"I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait," showrunner Jessica O’Toole said.

O’Toole added, "I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure, and kissing. Lots of kissing."

XO, Kitty season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.