XO, Kitty: Is romantic comedy drama series getting a season two? Here's what we know about Netflix spinoff

Popular romantic comedy-drama series XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023, with all ten episodes of the season and became an instant hit. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film trilogy, which was an adaptation of the book series of the same name by Jenny Han. Keep reading to know if the instant hit starring Anna Cathcart will get a season two.

Is XO, Kitty getting a season two?

XO, Kitty has officially been renewed by Netflix for season two. The first season of the spinoff series debuted in the number two spot on the English television viewing list with 72.1M hours viewed in its first few days. It has since held a spot in the top ten list for four weeks. The series stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Minyeong Choi as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Quincy aka Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, among others.

The synopsis of XO, Kitty reads, "A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother." The show revolves around Kitty Song Covey as she attempts to find her footing in South Korea and find her happily ever after. The ten episodes are titled XO, WTF, KISS, TGIF, TBH, BYOB, TIL, LFG, SNAFU, and OTP, referring to Internet slang.

The series follows Kitty, a teen matchmaker, who believes she knows everything there is to know about love, but when her own love life is the one in the seat, things ought to be a lot different. Jenny Han, the author of To All The Boys, acts as the showrunner, writer, as well as executive producer for the series. XO, Kitty started filming in Seoul in April 2022. The first film in the To All The Boys trilogy debuted on Netflix in 2018 and was a massive hit. This led to XO, Kitty being ordered by Netflix as a spinoff series.

The season two announcement video was captioned, "pssst... XO, KITTY IS RENEWED FOR SEASON 2, pass it on!!!" on the official Instagram account of the series. It featured the cast of XO, Kitty passing a note with the words XO, KITTY SEASON 2 IS COMING to each other. Toward the end of the video, Cathcart says, "Thank you so much to everyone who watched season one. We cannot wait to do it again."

