XO Kitty: Release date, cast, trailer; All you need to know about To All The Boys spin-off

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kitty’s story since its announcement two years ago. Katherine Song Covey, aka Kitty, has been a favorite since the first movie. The Netflix series will give us a glimpse into Kitty’s life as she starts high school. Here is everything we know about XO, Kitty so far.

XO Kitty: Release date

On March 22, Netflix announced that the series would premiere globally on May 18, 2023. You will be able to stream only on Netflix. The first season of the series will comprise 10 episodes, with each episode being roughly 30 minutes long. The directors of the show are Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora.

XO Kitty: Cast

Anna Cathcart will be returning to the role of Kitty. South Korean actor Minyeong Choi who is best known for his role in the Kdrama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, will play the role of Dae. The cast also includes Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Minho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, and Yunjin Kim in the role of Jina. Michael K Lee is cast in the role of Professor Lee.

XO Kitty: Plot

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

Jenny Han is the Author of the books the To All the Boys I’ve loved before franchise is based on. She will be co-showrunner and executive producer on XO, Kitty, alongside Sascha Rothchild. "We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters," Han said in an interview with Netflix, Rothchild added, “She's stepping into the fore — picking up the baton from Lara Jean.”

