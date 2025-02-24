XO, Kitty Season 2 Episode 9: Will There Be a New Episode? Exploring as Anna Cathcart and Lee Sang Heon's Love Builds

Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee's XO, Kitty season 2 finale has left fans craving for more. With its increasing popularity and cliffhanger conclusion, rumors about a new episode have been running wild. But fans expecting XO, Kitty Season 2 Episode 9 will be left disappointed.

The fresh season of To All The Boys spin-off with eight charming episodes finally dropped on January 16, 2025, immediately taking the number one spot on Netflix's most-watched series list. It also featured a fan-favorite cameo from Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky. However, no further episodes for Season 2 are in the works.

In contrast to the first season, which consisted of ten episodes, the second season was designed with a more compact narrative arc. Netflix did not make a split-season release announcement, affirming that the season ended with Episode 8, where Kitty and Min-ho's relationship evolves from enemies to friends to potential lovers in the cliffhanger finale.

Nonetheless, audiences can anticipate seeing more of Kitty Song Covey's exploits as Netflix has renewed XO, Kitty officially for a third season. According to What’s on Netflix, the production is slated to commence in South Korea in April 2025 and will wrap by June.

The latest season traced Kitty's return to Seoul after getting a second chance at KISS. Her love life received center stage as she negotiated family and academic problems, with new love triangles unfolding. The finale left a host of unanswered questions, most notably on her budding romance with Min Ho, leaving the audience high in anticipation for Season 3.

The new season promises to bring some new faces to the show, as per the outlet. These include Marcus, a rich, mysterious LGBTQ+ character; Ji-Young, a Korean expat fashion designer; and Philippa, another main addition, who will also join the show's growing cast. It will also recruit two guest stars as Dr. Sherwin Jamshidi and Dr. Vanessa Jamshidi.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to know where the love story between Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee's characters goes. While there is no episode 9 for XO, Kitty Season 2, all eight episodes of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.