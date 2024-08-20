Y2K Trailer: Rachel Zegler Faces Off Against Homicidal Technology And THIS 90s Toy In Kyle Mooney's Apocalyptic Horror Comedy

Rachel Zegler leads Kyle Mooney’s bizarre apocalyptic horror comedy Y2K alongside Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison. As per the official tagline, the story follows two high school juniors who crash a New Year’s Eve Party unbeknownst to the gruesome technological homicide that’s awaiting them.

The party quickly turns into a murder scene when homicidal machines, including a Tamagotchi, drill a hole into a girl’s head, and a VHS player hurls cassettes at the partygoers. The 90s iconic pink toy car is also featured in the trailer, flaring a person with the help of a lighter and spray. Now, the leading trio must fight for their survival amid the chaos.

This film is the directorial debut of SNL alum Kyle Mooney, who also co-wrote the script with Evan Winter, and is produced by actor-comedian Jonah Hill. The trailer started out as a teen comedy with a boy pining over a girl and trying to win her at a cool kids' party.

However, when the clock strikes midnight, the party turns into a playground of murders, and the results are both hilarious and horrifying. Mooney chose to play on a very tricky blend of genres, but it’s a refreshing and never-seen-before concept at the same time!

The Kid Laroi, Fred Durst, Lachlan Watson, Daniel Zolghadri, Eduardo Franco, Mason Gooding, Lauren Balone, Tim Heidecker, and Alicia Silverstone are also part of the Y2K cast. The film has gotten great reviews not just for the multi-genre flick but also for its ode to the retro era—A scuzzy local DVD store, A CD mixtape, Abercrombie style, White kids doing their version of freestyling, and more.

Mooney also made an appearance as a video-store clerk who is portrayed as the stereotypical blissed-out druggie, speaking in half sentences while constantly using exclamations Yo! and ‘wha-a-a-at?. Overall, the film is set to bring a unique idea to light with a young and talented ensemble!

Y2K will premiere in theaters on December 6.