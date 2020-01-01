Yahya Abdul Mateen II to essay young Morpheus in the upcoming film Matrix 4? Find Out

As per the latest reports, actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II who also featured in films like Aquaman and First Match will be essaying the classic character of Morpheus.

Hollywood actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II is expected to essay the character of young Morpheus in the highly anticipated film Matrix 4. This film has already been in the news for its star cast. There confirmed reports that John Wick's Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss are returning to the Matrix franchise. The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star previously essayed the character named Neo in the highly anticipated science-fiction film. As per the latest reports published in the website called The Illuminerdi, actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II who also featured in films like Aquaman and First Match will be essaying the classic character of Morpheus.

This character was originally essayed by actor Laurence Fishburne. The Point Break star Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss will be returning to Matrix 4 as Neo and Trinity. The fans and film audience across the world set off a frenzy when this news report came to light. The highly anticipated film Matrix 4 will be helmed by Lana Wachowski. Latest new reports also suggest that Lana Wachowski will be writing the film's script along with directing the film. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell reportedly have come on board to work on the film's script.

The fans and audience members across the world are eagerly looking forward to catching the film on the big screen. The Matrix film is one of the most beloved films in the Hollywood industry which has smashed box office records. The new addition to the Matrix franchise will kick start its shoot somewhere in the first half of the year 2020.

