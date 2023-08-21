‘Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth’; Why did Chloe Bailey warn online critics against sister Halle?

Chloe and Halle Bailey often hear people talking about them. It's not always nice stuff; sometimes it's rumors and stories. People love to gossip about them, especially about their relationships and their music careers, either when they work together or on their own. But what's great is that they always support each other through these tough times.

Chloe defends sister amid pregnancy rumors

Recently, on Twitter, there was a lot of chatter about a rumor that Halle might be pregnant. During a live video on Instagram, Chloe seemed to talk about these rumors. She asked people to stop spreading these stories, saying, "Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth." She didn't like all the gossip and wanted it to stop. One netizen responded, “Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…” while someone in the background also said, "We don’t play about Halle." Chloe agreed, saying, "No, like, what the heck? Period."

However till now, The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey hasn't said anything about these rumors, and honestly, there is no need for her to respond. Surprisingly, many people on Twitter were actually criticizing these rumors instead of spreading them. If you search for Halle Bailey on Twitter, you'll find a lot of comments but not many reports spreading the rumors. People quickly shut down these false stories. Before this Halle defended her sister Chloe against online criticism about her online debut. Halle tweeted, “Hey, y’all (double heart emoji) I’m gonna say this once. I don’t stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone..those who I don’t know, and especially of those who I love with my whole heart,” she added, “I think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives, we are human and have souls..”

R&B Sister’s new solo debut

The one good thing in all of this is that it's giving more attention to Halle's new solo song, Angel. Angel released on August 4 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia. Earlier Halle’s sister Chloe also released her debut solo album, In Pieces. With Chloe always supporting her, their music careers are going strong, both when they work together and when they do their own thing. Let's hope fans focus on real information and not just rumors.