'Y'all messy that's all lmao': When Zendaya spilled the beans on her side of Blake Lively and Emily Blunt 'side eye' story

As per a report by Teen Vogue, Zendaya, the renowned actress and style icon, found herself inadvertently thrust into the spotlight during the 2018 Michael Kors fashion show. Seated in the front row alongside the equally stunning Blake Lively, both donning their finest red attire in honor of Valentine's Day, Zendaya's expression unintentionally became a focal point of the event.

Why was Zendaya's expression significant at the 2018 Michael Kors show

As per a report by Teen Vogue, back in 2018, as the fashion show's anticipation grew, something interesting happened that quickly became a viral sensation on the internet. To Zendaya's left, her friend Emily Blunt was having an interesting and happy chat with Blake Lively. They were all in good spirits, sharing laughter and enjoying each other's company while waiting for the fashion show to start. However, Zendaya seemed to be less involved in their conversation, as her focus appeared to be on the runway.

This particular moment was perfect for people to come up with their own interpretations on the internet. Viewers quickly jumped to conclusions, suggesting that Zendaya was giving a subtle "side eye" to Blake and Emily. Fans flooded Zendaya's social media with questions, asking, "What did they do?" But the Euphoria star wasted no time in settling down the grapevine. She took to Twitter to dispel any rumors of tension, humorously stating, "Whoa whoa whoa y'all not bout to have me out here lookin shady (Laughing emoji). I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don't do me. They were super nice."

Did the rumor chain stop despite Zendaya’s clarification?

Despite her clarifications, the internet had already embraced the moment and transformed her expression into a meme. Frustration was evident in Zendaya's subsequent tweets as she emphatically stated, "I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY (Stickers in between)" and added, "Y'all messy that's all lmao."

Furthermore, to provide more context, someone shared a picture of Zendaya laughing with Emily and Blake, showcasing the friendly and warm atmosphere among them. Zendaya couldn't resist getting in on the fun and asked, "Where's this video lmao?"

