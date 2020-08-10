  1. Home
Yashahime Trailer: Inuyasha fans confused how Kaede is still alive; Sesshomaru's twins leave fandom screaming

The trailer of Inuyasha's sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, dropped recently. The trailer has paved the way for several questions while fans are hyped about Sesshomaru's twins.
The new trailer and poster of the Inuyasha sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, released recently. The trailer gave fans of the popular anime a glimpse of the new generation. Fans were introduced to Sesshomaru's half-demons twin daughters - Towa and Setsuna - while also meeting Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. The trailer revealed that the trio join forces to understand the events that unfolded in their pasts, possibly seeing the nextgen crossing paths with demons. While the trailer was welcomed with open arms, fans particularly enjoyed watching Towa in action. 

Several fans took to Twitter and confessed they are already in love with the anime character. Drawing similarities between Sesshomaru's features, the fandom went on to decode the mother of the twins. "Our dear Setsuna can look like Rin and Sesshomaru at the same time because she clearly has both of their features," a fan noted. "When she’s serious she looks like Sesshomaru. When she smiles she looks like Rin. Our baby Towa," added another observant fan. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

While fans hyped the girls, they couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Lady Kaede is still alive. Revealing her fate on the series in the newly released poster, fans asked how was she still around? "Bruhhhh how the hell is she still alive and looks the same I need answers!" a tweet read. Check out a few more reactions below: 

Why do you think Lady Kaede still alive? Let us know your theories in the comments below. 

