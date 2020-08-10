Yashahime Trailer: Inuyasha fans confused how Kaede is still alive; Sesshomaru's twins leave fandom screaming

The trailer of Inuyasha's sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, dropped recently. The trailer has paved the way for several questions while fans are hyped about Sesshomaru's twins.

The new trailer and poster of the Inuyasha sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, released recently. The trailer gave fans of the popular anime a glimpse of the new generation. Fans were introduced to Sesshomaru's half-demons twin daughters - Towa and Setsuna - while also meeting Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, Moroha. The trailer revealed that the trio join forces to understand the events that unfolded in their pasts, possibly seeing the nextgen crossing paths with demons. While the trailer was welcomed with open arms, fans particularly enjoyed watching Towa in action.

Several fans took to Twitter and confessed they are already in love with the anime character. Drawing similarities between Sesshomaru's features, the fandom went on to decode the mother of the twins. "Our dear Setsuna can look like Rin and Sesshomaru at the same time because she clearly has both of their features," a fan noted. "When she’s serious she looks like Sesshomaru. When she smiles she looks like Rin. Our baby Towa," added another observant fan.

Check out a few reactions below:

i believe in higurashi towa supremacy pic.twitter.com/c2Idrm5KRX — amy (@asheijs) August 7, 2020

I WOULD DIE FOR TOWA HIGURASHI IN A H E A R T B E A T pic.twitter.com/dR1RYqhZqu — weeb whacker (@SylveonAndOn) August 7, 2020

Like father like daughters (Sesshomaru & Towa & Setsuna) pic.twitter.com/ZV39WiULDe — Nagia (@Windermyre) August 7, 2020

They look so alike the dadsomg I'mma cry. Pls Moroha with the lace like Inuyasha's ears and the despicable look of Setsuna like Sesshomaru and then the sword skills of Towa and her glam. #Inuyasha #InuyashaSequel pic.twitter.com/Zrie7ML4h8 — Thejokerjokes (fangirl trash (@freefiresoul) August 7, 2020

setsuna resembles sesshomaru so much like.. she got her dad’s pretty looks pic.twitter.com/vVE7I3hmJO — tan (@haikgiyuu) August 7, 2020

the twins are so fucking cute Towa looks like Sesshomaru but Setsuna is literally him https://t.co/ttjtslcWPD — aqsa (@alqarinah) August 7, 2020

While fans hyped the girls, they couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Lady Kaede is still alive. Revealing her fate on the series in the newly released poster, fans asked how was she still around? "Bruhhhh how the hell is she still alive and looks the same I need answers!" a tweet read. Check out a few more reactions below:

Plot twist kaede still alive

I can't she survived so much sh* in the first series. How old is she by now#inuyasha #InuyashaSequel pic.twitter.com/8DMNQlZARM — Melissa (@MelissaPurnel10) August 7, 2020

Why does InuYasha have his back to the camera when he doesn't look any different? Also, how the fuck is Kaede still alive? Did people really live until their 80's or 90's in feudal Japan? — eFsupcjkwYionuk (@yionuk) August 7, 2020

Somebody said: " Kaede still alive? Who she think she is Betty White?" And I am weak AF right now

#inuyasha #HanyoNoYashahime pic.twitter.com/rD2qMNAFEp — Deek~A~Leek (@NeikanWan) August 7, 2020

Why do you think Lady Kaede still alive? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

