Yashahime Trailer: Inuyasha sequel promo introduces Sesshomaru's twins and Kagome’s daughter

The trailer of Inuyasha's sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, has dropped. It introduces us to a new generation while remaining us of the OG characters.

We cannot stop screaming for the trailer of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally released! We've been waiting for the release of the trailer for months now. Viz Media finally decided to bless Inuyasha fans with the sequel trailer this week and it looks promising. The sequel trailer brings back memories of the OG show while packs in numerous elements to tell a new storyline. The trailer revealed Yashahime will focus on the new era aka the next generation of Inuyasha.

The trailer introduces fans to Sesshomaru's twin daughters, Towa and Setsuna, who are separated during a forest fire. While Setsuna remains in the forest, Towa ends up in present-day Japan where she raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and the family. A decade since the incident, the tunnel connecting the two worlds reopens and Towa is reunited with her sister only to find out that she is a Demon Slayer and has no memory of the twin.

With the help of Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the trio embarks on a journey to discover the mysterious past. Given the visuals in the trailer, we are prepared for some of the OG characters to resurface, a few callbacks and some old demons crossing the women's path in their journey.

Check out the trailer below:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon arrives October 2020! Fate is in the hands of the next generation! pic.twitter.com/H8ABtWtbZB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020

Towa Higurashi is voiced by Sara Matsumoto, Mikako Komatsu voices Setsuna and Azusa Tadokoro voices Moroha. The new generation will be seen taking over the small screen starting this October.

Are you excited about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

