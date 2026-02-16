Ye Live: Kanye West Confirms India Debut, to Headline Stadium Show in Delhi on March 29

Ye, aka Kanye West, is finally making his way to India. As reported first by Pinkvilla, the rapper has confirmed his debut concert soon. He will be headlining his first-ever show in the country on March 29, as revealed on Monday. It was announced that the American star will be performing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Ye locks India debut with Delhi show

Kanye West has finally confirmed his first show in India, as revealed on February 1, 2026. The singer will perform his debut stadium concert called Ye Live as his exclusive performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. One of the most awaited performers in the American music scene for India, the rapper is being hailed for his confirmed show.

As per organizers, fans of the star can expect ‘expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision-engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist’ from Ye. The one-night only show will be held on March 29, 2026, with tickets going live on Wednesday, February 18, at 4 pm IST, exclusively on District by Zomato.

The rapper, known for his hit tracks GHOST TOWN, Reborn, Never Let Me Down, Slow Jamz, Through the Wire, All Falls Down, and more, has never performed in India, and has rarely been making any live concert appearances in recent years, making his New Delhi show a high-attention schedule for fans.

Previously, ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian were seen at the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July 2024 in Mumbai. Amid ongoing divorce proceedings at the time, the rapper did not accompany them. He recently even apologized for his remarks and behavior in public, following which the mother of his four children shared that he will always be family for her and gave a shoutout for his brand’s heels.

Kanye West is known to be in a relationship with Bianca Censori as of now.

