‘Yeah, I've been really bad lately’: Kendall Jenner reveals one of the reasons why she is ‘scared to have children’; Details inside

Kendall Jenner is the marvelous supermodel who has walked the runway for some of the biggest brands out there. Besides being a model, she is also an entrepreneur and a reality TV star. The Victoria Secret supermodel has been in the headlines recently for her alleged relationship with rapper Bad Bunny. The two seem to go out and are often spotted together on vacations, dinners, and even games. Besides that, Kendall Jenner is a part of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. She is also the only one who doesn’t have kids. After being surrounded by so many children, one would assume that she must be ready to have kids. But in a new episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that she is scared to have children, as reported by E!

Kendall Jenner reveals she is scared to have children

The Kardashians are back with a new exciting season of their reality TV show, and their first episode premiered on Thursday, which was full of drama and big moments. As reported by E! In the new episode, Kendall Jenner revealed she is scared to have children.

Kendall Jenner isn't quite ready to become a mom. Jenner confessed during the season four premiere of The Kardashians that her long-standing battle with anxiety is one of the reasons she has been hesitant to start a family.

When Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, inquired about the model's nervousness, she replied, "Yeah, I've been really bad lately. It's one of the reasons I'm scared to have children."

Kendall Jenner also spoke about relationships

In the same episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner also spoke about being single and relationships. Jenner is not frightened of establishing roots, stating in the September 28 episode that she considers herself a relationship girl.

The supermodel said, "I'm the worst single person ever because I refuse to go out. I'm not looking into anything. I just sit at home. However, whatever. I don't chase; I attract. I'm also really good at being independent. It's also not something I'm looking for. I believe I just end up in relationships."

Meanwhile, since February this year, Kendall Jenner has been linked to rapper Bad Bunny. On the work front, Jenner has been busy with Paris Fashion Week.

