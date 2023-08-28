'Yeah, whatever, b***h, Think what you want': When Salma Hayek slammed claims of her marrying USD 36 billion CEO for money

Salma Hayek supports her husband. Hayek's husband, French fashion billionaire François-Henri Pinault, comes from one of the world's wealthiest families, with a combined fortune valued at more than $36 billion, according to reports. But, despite having the nasty accusation hurled at her time and again, Hayek claimed that his large money amount was not the reason she married him.

Salma Hayek slammed rumors of her marrying François-Henri Pinault for money

According to People, the actress spoke up about her family life and the public scrutiny that has surrounded her 15-year relationship with François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury fashion firm Kering, on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021.

After cohost Dax Shepard revealed to Hayek that he didn't know much about her husband other than the fact that he was really rich, the actress addressed a prevalent popular misconception: that she married for money.

She said, "You know, you can't even begin to guess the magic in him in pictures. He's made me a much better person and grown in such a good, healthy way. You know, when I married him, everyone said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage; she married him for the money.’ Yeah, whatever, b***h. Think about what you desire. We've been together for fifteen years and are still in love. And I'm not even offended; I'm just like, 'Yeah, whatever.’"

Hayek further continued, "We're getting close to a really intriguing discussion. Rich guys face prejudice as well. There are all these preconceptions, and I heard them, by the way. Immediately you think that because someone is rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody who doesn't have values, might be somebody who is even stupid or who doesn't deserve it, or that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way. My guy finished work, no matter how difficult it was, and believe me, he has a lot of responsibilities. He has a big smile on his face, is happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, and makes us laugh. They have no idea what a delight it is."

The actress said Pinault is a dedicated spouse who always makes time for his family. Valentina Paloma Pinault, Hayek's 15-year-old daughter, is the couple's only child.

Salma Hayek looked stunning in her new vacation pictures

Salma Hayek looks to be on the world's longest vacation, as she shared yet another vacation photo with her Instagram followers on Sunday. Were we envious?

The Black Mirror actress posed for a sun-drenched beach shot from her unknown destination, flaunting her young figure in a sporty scoop-neck bikini. The basic one-piece was the most beautiful hue of azure, mirroring the water as Salma splashed around in it.

Salma looked gorgeous in her beach shot, wearing no makeup as she plunged into the ocean, her wet hair spreading out over her shoulders.

This isn't the only snapshot from her vacation that has made people envious. The Mexican beauty, who is on vacation with her wealthy husband, François-Henri Pinault, looked stunning as she laid down in a hammock for yet another serene shot from her wonderful vacation.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek was last seen in NBC’s 30 Rock Series, which streamed from 2009 to 2013. whereas this year she was also featured in Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

