A year after Megxit, Prince William misses Prince Harry who he 'shared everything about their lives' with?

According to a new profile of Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge is said to have been left with the absence of his younger brother Prince Harry after getting over the "anger" of how things happened in regards to Megxit.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the bold decision to step back from their royal roles in 2019 and move their home base to Los Angeles with baby Archie, 1, last year, there's been plenty of reported friction between Harry and his elder brother Prince William. Add to that, there was Meghan and Harry's controversial tell-all interview which definitely ruffled many feathers in the royal family.

A year after Megxit, a new profile of The Duke of Sussex by The Sunday Times via New York Post revealed that William really misses his younger brother. "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," an unnamed aide revealed before adding, "They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

Moreover, close friends of The Duke of Cambridge revealed to The Times that William feels as if he's forever doomed to face the future as the to-be king, after his father Prince Charles, without Harry by his side. One friend, in particular, disclosed to the paper that William is definitely feeling the pressure now that it's all on him and his future indeed looks different because of Harry's choices and it's not easy. Rather, it's still raw, according to another friend. "He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time," it was revealed.

During Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Harry had updated about his current equation with his brother, "As I've said before, I love William to bits — he's my brother and we've been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we're on different paths... The relationship is space at the moment. Time heals all things," Harry divulged.

Interestingly, it seems like William and Harry's paths crossing in 2021 seems highly likely as the paper reported how they have multiple chances to see each other in person this summer. This includes their grandfather Prince Philip turning 100 on June 10 and their late mother Princess Diana's statue, commissioned by the siblings, being installed in the Sunken Garden, London, on July 1, on what would have been Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

We hope Prince William and Prince Harry eventually bury the hatchet!

