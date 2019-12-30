Year Ender 2019: From Becky Lynch to Dean Ambrose; Top 10 WWE Newsmakers of the Year

Whether it be Becky Lynch taking over the entire WWE Universe as the biggest face from the current crop or even Dean Ambrose's untimely departure from the wrestling company (and joining rival company AEW!), it's been a newsworthy year in the world of WWE. Check out the Top 10 WWE Newsmakers of 2019

2019 will be remembered by the WWE Universe as a controversial and eventful year for WWE. The wrestling company finally got some meaty competition with Tony Khan's AEW, which features several former WWE stars like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes as well as Dean Ambrose, who refused to resign with WWE and left in April 2019. Subsequently, we had the rise of The Man aka Becky Lynch as she took over the hearts of the WWE Universe and finally embraced her inner badass!

On the other hand, we have Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, who started their 2019 on a high note. However, Seth was overshadowed by Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, whereas Kofi was made a squash victim of Brock Lesnar! Then there's also the returning Roman Reigns, who kicked Leukemia in its butt and returned to wrestling full-time. Let's not forget Daniel Bryan, who proved to us yet again that he really is one of the greatest wrestlers and entertainers of all time!

Here are the Top 10 Newsmakers of WWE:

Becky Lynch

It really was the year of The Man, as the Irish badass persevered a tough road and took over WWE in her own two palms. It was at Wrestlemania 35 where Becky solidified her standing by main-evening the show of shows alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The WWE Universe was on their feet when Lynch won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Currently, Becky still holds the RAW title.

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose broke the Internet when it was announced that the wrestler will not be resigning with the company. In what was a surprising move by WWE, not only did the wrestling company confirm the departure but they also gave a Shield sendoff to Dean. What was even more shocking was the fact that Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, joined AEW, which is WWE's rival company.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins too beat the odds and was able to achieve a feat, not many have been able to even overcome! The Beaslayer pinned Brock Lesnar clean to finally win the Universal Championship. However, things got bleak when he started to tweet way more than was necessary and became the unsanctioned spokesperson for WWE. Eventually, Seth was turned heel and let's face it; that's what is best for business!

Roman Reigns

Last year, Roman made the shocking revelation that he has been suffering from Leukemia for the past 11 years and had to take a break to recover. In February 2019, Reigns returned to thunderous applause as the wrestler revealed he was now in remission. The Big Dog continues to impress us inspite of being sick for several months. Then, there's the fact that Roman also made his big Hollywood debut alongside his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the summer blockbuster, Hobbs & Shaw.

Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend

Bray Wyatt truly knows how to reinvent himself and make angles more interesting and 2019 was no different. Not only did he introduce us to the surprisingly entertaining Firefly Funhouse, but we also got his alter-ego The Fiend, who soon became a fan favourite. Seth Rollins faced the brunt of The Fiend's success as the latter won the Universal Championship from The Beastslayer.

Sasha Banks

There were tons of rumours surrounding Sasha Banks and her possible departure from WWE, citing differences with the creative team. But The Boss proved them wrong when she returned with electric blue hair as well as her heel persona. Sasha than aligned back with her "frenemy" Bayley and the two continue to dominate the wrestling scene.

Kofi Kingston

In what followed the underdog Daniel Bryan Wrestlemania storyline, Kofi Kingston won millions of hearts when he finally got what he always deserved for his hard work and dedication, and won the WWE Championship from Daniel. For a few months, we saw Kofi flourish as the top guy but eventually, he had to squash to Brock Lesnar. But fear not! The New Day continues to impress us even now.

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan can make magic out of anything you give him! He can even make a heel character out of his own personality. As WWE Champion, we got to see Daniel embrace his eco-friendly side and bring it forward in various entertaining ways.

R-Truth and Drake Maverick

When the 24x7 Championship was announced, the WWE Universe thought that it was the most ridiculous idea concocted by WWE. However, thanks to R-Truth and Drake Maverick, the championship became the hottest thing in the current product. It was so entertaining that the title made its way to Drake's actual wedding and even honeymoon.

Adam Cole

Adam Cole is truly shining in NXT and making the brand proud as a part of The Undisputed Era and as the NXT Champion. It was his matches with Johnny Gargano that really impressed the WWE Universe as well as his current feud with Finn Balor.

