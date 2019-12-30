Year Ender 2019: From Jungkook's Bad Guy dance to Jin releasing Tonight, memorable BTS moments of this year

This year, there were several moments that stood out for BTS fans. While we couldn't incorporate every moment, here's a look at a few that stood out.

It was definitely a year to remember for BTS. This year, BTS hit some new and huge milestones. From performing at the Grammys 2019 to bringing the house down on Saturday Night Live aka SNL and breaking YouTube with their song Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope practically owned the year. However, there were a few moments that fans would remember for the longest time. This includes several firsts from this year. Without further ado, here's a look at a few of their best moments from the year.

BTS attended and presented an award at the Grammys:

When Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope walked the red carpet and eventually found their way to the Grammys 2019 stage, ARMY got emotional. BTS created history when they became the first K-Pop band to have presented an award, they presented the artist H.E.R. with Best R&B Album, and BTS' Grammys 2019 outfits found its way to Grammy Museum last month.

BTS broke YouTube record of Most-Viewed Video in 24 Hours with Boy With Luv:

BTS and Halsey rolled out Boy With Luv and set the summer on fire. The band collaborated with the American singer for the first time and broke records, including the Most-Viewed Video in 24 Hours. In less than two days, the video became the fastest video to reach 100 million views and by the end of the year, Boy With Luv became the second most liked video of the year.

BTS recreating an Iconic Beatles Moment:

Given their stardom and fame, BTS has been compared to The Beatles. So it felt perfect when they walked on the sets Stephen Colbert's The Late Show and recreated the group's iconic 1964 performance.

Jin dropping his first-ever solo song Tonight:

As though the ARMY wasn't already celebrating BTS' six-year anniversary, Jin decided to take things a notch higher. He dropped his first-ever produced song titled Tonight and caused a meltdown.

V dropped his solo Winter Bear:

Jin wasn't the only one who released his first solo this year. Taehyung released his lullaby Winter Bear and changed the way we sleep this year. If the soothing song wasn't already a hit among the ARMY, the video comprised of footage from BTS' tour in the U.S. and in Europe.

Suga broke hearts with his "Suga Interlude" ft Halsey:

Suga poured his heart out when he was given the opportunity to sing for Halsey's new album. The singer rapped about his worries and fans showered him with love and support following the release of the song.

Jungkook channelled Billie Eilish's Bad Guy:

Jungkook gave fans a treat for their eyes when he dropped the video of himself dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy. The tweet became the most retweeted tweet of 2019.

BTS won all Daesangs at MMA and MAMA:

Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards were painted in the colours of BTS as the popular K-Pop band became the first band to have won all the Daesangs at both the award shows. To add a cherry on the icing, the two milestones happened just weeks after Grammys 2020 snubbed them with no nominations.

ALSO READ: BTS at MMAs 2019: ARMY stunned by Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, J Hope's act; Watch FULL Performance

What was your favourite moment featuring BTS this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More