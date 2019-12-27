Year Ender 2019: From Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez to Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Top 10 Acting Performances

2019 has been a brilliant year of acting performances in Hollywood as some stars delivered their career-best pieces. From Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez to Adam Driver and Brad Pitt, let's take a look at who impressed us the most with their acting prowess in 2019.

2019 has been an auspicious year for many Hollywood actors as several delivered their career-best performances that will be remembered during their Lifetime Achievement roll clips. Given the recent award season hysteria, it's been really hard to nitpick the best of the best from the year gone by. Whether it be stellar storylines or brilliantly enhanced characters, there was something for everyone lurking for good content! It was a year that will be talked about for a long time!

Whether it be Scarlett Johansson killing it with not one but three career-defining performances (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Avengers: Endgame) or even Adam Driver, who showed off his acting skills and matched along with ScarJo in the Noah Baumbach directorial. We had Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt charm our socks of in Hustlers and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while Taron Egerton and Renée Zellweger brought to life legendary like Elton John and Judy Garland in Rocketman and Judy.

Here are the Top 10 Acting Performances of 2019:

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

To say that 2019 belonged to Ms. Johansson would not be an understatement. From Avengers: Endgame to Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett really knocked it out of the park but it's Marriage Story that really showcased the hidden gem in the 35-year-old actress. The personal aspect of dealing with divorce was put forth beautifully by Scarlett, who became one with Nicole Barber.

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

We're still terrified in the psychological sense after watching Joaquin Phoenix build his version of Arthur Fleck aka Joker. It's tough to take over the shoes of Mr. Heath Ledger, but Joaquin sinks his teeth and delivers a performance so enticing and delirious that one can't get over the concept that is Arthur Fleck, even months after watching Joker.

Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers

A performance so exhilarating and sexy that you can't take your eyes off of her the whole time? Well, that's Jennifer Lopez's portrayal of Ramona Vega in Hustlers for you in a nutshell. In what is definitely her career-best, Hustlers helped bring out the acting prowess of JLo in the best of ways. Even her 10-minute dance tease introductory sequence is so overwhelmingly effective that Jennifer steals the show.

Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Another charming performance that bowled us over was Brad Pitt playing stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The wacky Quentin Tarantino dramedy sees Brad having the time of his life in a role that was tailor-made for the actor. Pitt takes advantage of his obvious charisma and reels you in where you're left completely satisfied. It's the climax sequence that packs a punch and was made funnier with the actor's veteran acting skills.

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

As nuanced as Scarlett Johansson's performance was in Marriage Story, one must give due credit to her partner in crime Adam Driver who plays Charlie Barber with such an eccentric personality that you're torn apart between the two terrific performances. The actors push and pull off of each other with such realness, it seemed as though they really were getting divorced and that's what makes Marriage Story such an authentic watch.

Ana De Armas for Knives Out

An unconventional choice but Ana De Armas deserves all the praises for being able to stand out on her own in Knives Out, which is brimming with star power to another level. As Marta Cabrera, Ana adds an emotional quotient to the whodunnit with her charming personality that is too hard to resist.

Renée Zellweger for Judy

Let's face it! Renée Zellweger may not look the part but the actress truly embodies Judy Garland's personality with such finesse, that you forget she's playing the role and not just living it. Whether it be to make us laugh and especially cry, Renée wonderfully demonstrates the highs and lows of the legendary entertainer.

Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Playing a personality as larger than life as Elton John is not an easy task in the slightest. Leave it to Taron Egerton to make it work! In Rocketman, Taron not only blends with the man that is Elton John but also adds a sense of authenticity by actually singing his iconic songs. And the physical transformation has to be seen to be truly believed.

Lupita Nyong'o for Us

Lupita Nyong'o delivers a strangely scary performance as both Adelaide Wilson and the "Tethered" character Red in Us with such conviction that you're left baffled by the Oscar-winning actress. It's what we like to call a deeply underrated "overrated" performance.

Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler has often been criticised for his acting skills but even his biggest naysayers will agree that Uncut Gems has changed their perception to a 360. Howard Ratner is clearly the best character to come out of Mr. Sandler.

