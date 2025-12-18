Year Ender 2025: 13 Big Hollywood Weddings of the Year, From Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Singers, actors, entertainers, hosts, musicians, sports personalities, and more, 2025 was abundantly the year of love! With multiple planned and surprise weddings shaking the internet this trip around the sun, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest ones out there.

1. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

We cannot help but start with this one! What could possibly be the most exciting and secretive ceremony of the year? Singer-actress Selena Gomez and producer-composer Benny Blanco said their ‘I dos’ in front of a selected audience comprising friends and family, including bestie Taylor Swift, who had just recently gotten engaged herself. The wedding took place in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, with a couple of days of festivities altogether after he popped the question in December last year. Among the 170 guests, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ed Sheeran, and Paris Hilton made the cut.

2. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

The Pitch Perfect 2 star finally walked the aisle after a lot of anticipation from her fans (and recently confirmed that she’s expecting her first child). Hailee Steinfeld and the American football star Josh Allen got married on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California, in a no-phones ceremony.

3. Charli XCX and George Daniel

The 1975 drummer and our favorite Brat girl got married in a beautiful ceremony on July 19 after 3 years of dating each other. While not a pompous affair on its own, the two musicians made for an enviable pair with their two events. A London traditional ceremony followed by a Sicilian affair, observing attendance from the likes of Troye Sivan, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and Julia Fox on September 19.

4. Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas

The S*x and the City alum got married for the fourth time in a criminally small event comprising only 12 people on December 4. London was picked as the venue for her gig with the audio engineer, whom she had been dating for the past almost a decade after being linked together in 2016. Her previous husbands include Larry Davis (1977-1979), Andre J. Lyon (1982-1989), and finally Mark Levinson (1998-2004).

5. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Our favorite human-turned-vampire is married! Kristen Stewart wed her longtime girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, on April 20 at their Los Angeles home. After dating for six years, the duo got engaged close to four years ago and decided to finally exchange their promises of forever in the presence of friends and family, including Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis. After previously dating her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, she dated a few times before finding her match.

6. Isaac Hempstead Wright and M

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright got married on October 24 in a surprise revelation shared on his Instagram account. While no details about his beautiful wife have been made public, he referred to her as ‘M’. “The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for. What a day, what a life – I love you M,” said the actor in a photo dump.

7. Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes

The couple had been dating for over three years and had been through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. But May 2025 proved to be their fairytale end as the duo tied the knot in California. Wearing custom Vivienne Westwood, the two singers found it in themselves to live out their version of a love story.

8. Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole Marsden Greif-Neill

After announcing her engagement back in September 2024, Carly Rae Jepsen got married to beau Cole Marsden Greif-Neill on October 4 with only 100 guests in attendance. The singer and the music producer had been dating for a while after exchanging vows in the Chelsea Hotel’s Bard Room, deciding to keep it strictly intimate.

9. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion

The White Lotus star got married to his lady love in a lavish ceremony in early September at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, spanning across 3 days. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, their children, half-kid, and fellow stars like Jason Isaacs were seen at the event. Close to 10 years after they first began dating, and pushing their plans due to The White Lotus Season 3 filming, the two finally began their happily ever after.

10. Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison

Years after they were first linked together, Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison gave a nice end to the seven-year itch by deciding to get married. The two tied the knot over Labor Day weekend, as confirmed on September 1, and were engaged last year. The actress and the model have been very public about their relationship, flaunting their dating phase online and smothering each other with PDA at every chance they get.

11. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good

One secret wedding after the other. This update on this couple’s nuptials hit the internet on March 18. It is said that their “small private wedding” was held at their Los Angeles home. The actor later confirmed that it was his mother who officiated the ceremony. The two were first rumored to be dating back in May 2023, and then announced their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November 2024.

12. Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Another low-key couple, the two decided to get married quietly without letting the world know. It was only after photos of the duo dancing on a beach, in what appeared to be a reception setting, surfaced on the internet that it was known that they had tied the knot. He was formerly dating Jennifer Aniston, so the attention for his next partner was at an all-time high already when they were first linked in February 2023.

13. Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved

One more private marriage? Check! The Lord of the Rings star seemingly confirmed that the wedding bells had already rung for the couple after referring to his longtime lover as his ‘wife’ during an appearance on the Inside of You podcast. Later, it was revealed that they wed during the New Year’s time with only about 80 people in attendance.

Other star couples who exchanged vows this year include Spice Girls star Mel B and beau Rory McPhee, as well as boxer-cum-influencer Logan Paul and Nina Agdal.

