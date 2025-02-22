Yellowjackets Creator Jonathan Lisco Explains Latest Episode Ft Shauna, Van, and Akilah

Yellowjackets just had one of its best episodes recently, leaving many viewers still thinking about what they witnessed.

The recently aired episode three of season 3, titled Them’s the Brakes, featured a long sequence in which three major characters experienced hallucinations.

The characters in question are Shauna, played by Sophie Nélisse; Van, portrayed by Liv Hewson; and Akilah, played by Keeya King.

These three endure terrifying visions in Yellowjackets —Shauna is seen swimming toward a child, seemingly the one she lost; Van experiences the horror of being burned alive in a cabin; and Akilah hallucinates a bizarre encounter with a llama.

Meanwhile, the episode’s director, who is also the co-showrunner, Jonathan Lisco, shared insights into how these eerie sequences were brought to life.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lisco was asked why he specifically chose these three characters for the horrifying yet intriguing episode.

"You have all the characters on the board and frankly, I think we could have taken any of them through that hallucinatory sequence and mined it for a lot of great story," Lisco mentioned, adding that Akilah being the child of nature was perfect for "subversion of her preconceptions about what is good about the wilderness."

Meanwhile, he also stated that Van who almost died in the second episode of the entire series always behaves as if the past experience means nothing. However, the director asked "have they moved on?" Which is why it was perfect to have them feel like they expired again in a cabin.

With Shauna it is too tragic, she lost her baby and now sees a "boy on the banks of the lake, swims toward him but is only getting further away."

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount+.