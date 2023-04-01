Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Did Jackie’s corpse turn the group into cannibals?

The creators of Yellowjackets have been preparing the audience for the return of cannibalism and it made a big change with the return of Showtime's survival series for season 2. The episode 2 of this season named ‘Edible Complex’ has brought in many surprises for fans while keeping them hooked to the television screen till the very end.

The second episode of Yellowjackets season 2 was written by Jonathan Lisco and directed by Ben Semanoff. Episode 3 of Showtime's series is expected to air on April 7, 2023. Here is everything that we need to know.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2

The episode 2 of the Yellowjackets shows that the group was starving which caused them to devour the corpse of Jackie as they were cremating. The group was starving till the very end and as they smelled Jackie's burning body. At the end, they couldn’t resist the urge to eat Jackie’s corpse and started eating. However, Ben was unable to believe this situation and distanced himself from it.

At the end of the premiere season, we can see that young Shauna was eating the frozen ear of Jackie, her best friend. Shauna was keeping Jackie’s corpse around for more than a couple of months which essentially concerned the teammates. Shauna decides to cremate Jackie’s body but it smells like a meal that has been cooked. On the verge of starving, the group dives in and devours Jackie’s group. The ethereal sequence shows that the group honors Jackie’s sacrifice with a decadent supper. The episode ends with Ben looking disgusted in the situation and slams the door back in the cabin.

The co-creator Ashley Lyle said, ‘We called it the bacchanal and the feast. We wanted it to have a sort of perversely celebratory feeling’.

