Yellowjackets Season 2: Here are 5 absurd fan theories you need to know

The hit show Yellowjackets is out with yet another season filled with suspense and mysteries. Yellowjackets is the story of a wildly talented high school girls soccer team and how they survive a car crash ending up in the Canadian wilderness.

Yellowjackets narrates their story in two timelines the year the crash took place and 25 years later, where we see the now-adult versions of the survivors live with the trauma of their scarring past.

This season starts with an unforgiving winter in the wilderness, and we see the girls do unthinkable things that would not be deemed fit. But at the end of the day, the wilderness has only one rule. Survival of the fittest!

5 absurd fan theories you need to know

As soon as the first episode was out, fans sat down to speculate while coming up with theories predicting what would happen in the rest of Yellowjackets season 2. Here are some fan theories you need to know:

1. The yellowjackets will eat Jackie’s body:

Season one ended on a devastating note when Jackie decided to sleep outside after a fight with Shauna and the other girls. As the morning arises, we discover that Jackie froze to death in the middle of the night.

This is a turning point for this tale as the girls from here on decide to split into teams. Jonathan Lisco, the writer of this series, said, "What we wanted to do is really sow the seeds of the encroaching factionalization of these women in the woods." He continued, "I think you will see the young women in the 1996 storyline start to engage in a more brutal form of social hierarchy, and as things in the woods get more stressful and as they’re put under more duress, we may inevitably see them factionalize more into groups."

In the last scene of the season 2 opener Shauna we saw Shauna eating Jackie’s ear. With this season set in peak winters, where the yellowjackets struggle to scavenge for food, fans are speculating that Shauna won’t be the only one turning into a cannibal.

2. Lottie and the wilderness spirit:

In season 2 we get a glimpse of the adult Lottie. 25 years later, she seems to have reinvented herself in a few ways. For one, she’s the spiritual leader of a cult. After years of going through electroshock therapy in Switzerland, she is back to lead a life of healing and show others how to heal.

In the 1st episode of season 2, we get confirmation that Lottie’s followers kidnapped Natalie in season 1. We see Lottie performing a ritual similar to a woodland ritual, and fans are speculating that Lottie is still connected with the wilderness spirit.

Advertisement

The premiere shows that Lottie and Travis build a special connection in the wilderness; fans think that Lottie might have been the one that killed Travis.

ALSO READ: Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey REVEALS she was body-shamed on the sets of Coyote Ugly: It was ridiculous

3. Shauna and Jeff could be busted by the cops for Adam’s murder:

Shauna stabs Adam to death while they are having an affair. We watched Jeff help Shauna cover up her tracks after the murder in the first episode. This leads them to Adam’s art studio, where Jeff and Shauna find multiple intimate portraits of her. Jeff and Shauna manage to burn all the paintings down.

We also discovered that Shauna’s daughter Callie finds Adam’s license among the family grill. We’re waiting to watch how the family escapes the cops attention when they come digging and if they’ll get away with murder.

4. Taissa will have to reunite with Van to get rid of the spirit possessing her:

Fans are questioning if Taissa was possessed by the man with no eyes from her grandmother’s stories. We saw Taissa set us a dog sacrifice altar to win the election. In this episode 1 of Yellowjackets, we see that she’s shocked and confused to find out about this ritual.

People are connecting it to Taissa’s sleepwalking habit from the wilderness in the past when Van is seen tying their arms together while sleeping. In season one, we saw that Taissa was haunted by the man with no eyes; her son kept having visions of eyeless people and drawing them.

The spirit is seen to be roaming around Taissa’s house in the opening credits. Fans speculate that Taissa will have to reunite with Van to somehow get rid of the spirit.

ALSO READ: 41 Best Series To Binge-Watch

5. Where is Shauna’s baby, and what happened?

No revelation has been made in the present timeline 25 years later about Shauna’s baby. We can see that Shauna is still pregnant after the plane crash in the wilderness, but no mention of the baby has been noted in the present timeline.

Advertisement

The writers of the show responded to a few fan theories, one of them being if Adam, the young artist, is Shauna’s lost baby from the past. The writers quickly debunked this theory assuring the fans that Adam certainly is not the baby Shauna was pregnant with 25 years ago.

Fans are speculating that the baby passes away due to natural causes in the wilderness. They promised to reveal the plot involving the baby at the right time.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 begins streaming Friday (March 31) at 3 a.m.