Yellowjackets Season 2: Is it based on a true story, and where to stream it online? Find out

The wait is over since Yellowjackets season 2 is out on March 24. Without giving away any major plot points, here are a few quick actions that will give you a general overview of Yellowjackets and pique your interest as you watch the recently released new season.

This psychological horror show's first season ended on a cliffhanger with hardly enough room for the many unsolved mysteries. For instance, was Travis' death truly a suicide? What is the purpose of Taissa's terrifying hidden altar? And why all the commotion about how the girls survived the plane accident in the Canadian wilderness?

We have everything you need to know, from where to watch Yellowjackets to what the plot is about, whether you're a fan already who is eagerly anticipating the new season or you're new to the programme and unsure of where to start.

What is the plot of Yellowjackets?

In the 1996 film Yellowjackets, a girls' high school soccer team crashes lands in a remote Canadian forest while traveling to a competition. The team members who are still alive must learn to survive off the land until they can be rescued.

Although having a present-day focus, Yellowjackets uses flashbacks to tell the weird tales from the woods that have followed the survivors well into adulthood.

Where can I stream Yellowjackets?

Yellowjackets is currently streaming on Hulu, and starting on March 26, it will also be free to stream on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell looks back on 'crazy' Brad Pitt dating rumours from 2017

Does Yellowjackets have a real-life basis?

Although Yellowjackets isn't strictly based on a true occurrence, it is similar to the nonfiction book "Miracle of the Andes" (2006), which describes the accident of a plane transporting rugby players in Argentina. Those who survived the disaster were marooned for more than ten weeks and had to turn to cannibalism to survive.

Which Yellowjackets cast members will appear in Season 2?

The majority of the core characters from season one, including Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as their younger counterparts, as well as Christina Ricci,Tawny Cypress as Misty, Melanie Lynskey, and, Shauna, Natalie,Juliette Lewis, and Taissa, will all be back.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey REVEALS she was body-shamed on the sets of Coyote Ugly: It was ridiculous