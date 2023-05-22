Yellowjackets Season 2: What to expect from Episode 9? Here’s the release date, streaming details, and more

Yellowjackets Season 1 has wrapped the audience's head around its intriguing storyline. The series gained popularity and momentum upon its initial release. It became the internet's buzzword and drew everyone's attention. While the season one of Yellowjackets continues to remain a favorite, the season two was premiered on Sunday, March 24. Since then, the audience are nothing but hungry for more as makers drop new episodes.

Now, after the release of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8, here's everything about the final one, episode 9.

Yellowjackets Episode 9 release date

Yellowjackets Episode 9 will air on cable networks in the United States on Sunday, May 28th, at 9 p.m. (ET). However, for those in the UK and the others who will be watching online on Showtime or Paramount Plus, the series will release weekly episodes on Fridays, which means it will be available on May 26th.

It's said that Episode 9 will be around 64 minutes long, which is consistent with the remainder of the series.

As announced by Showtime, the season 2 of Yellowjackets consists of nine episodes, which will be released weekly.

Yellowjackets season 2 Episode 8 recap

In season 8, the group of survival ladies were struggling to fight hunger but found a way through. The episode focuses on how everyone went through a rough time which was nothing less than a nightmare.

The eighth episode of the season, "It Chooses," revolves around a heartbreaking incident. As Adam's (Peter Gadiot's) body was discovered, the Yellowjackets also had to cope with the reality that long-kept secrets inside the group were now coming to light and doing more harm than good, and the consequences of hunger were putting them at their worst state.

Yellowjackets season 1

The first season was an engrossing and thrilling drama that followed a group of young ladies who escape an aircraft crash in the forest and rely on their survival abilities to make it through.

The plot of the series is divided between two timelines: one in which the ladies are stranded in the woods, and another in which they are adults dealing with the consequences of their horrific experience.

Meanwhile, Yellowjackets is now accessible on Showtime and Paramount+. This is an exclusive original series, with new episodes delivered on the Showtime app every Friday.

