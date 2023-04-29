Yellowjackets Season 2: When will Episode 6 air? Here's everything you need to know

Yellowjackets Season 1 gained a lot of popularity and momentum soon after its release. It generated a lot of buzz on the Internet and since then, it has become a popular show. After the massive success of Season 1, the makers renewed it. Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere episode was released on March 24, 2023, with new episodes airing every week. Season 2 has released 5 engaging episodes so far; however, Yellowjackets isn’t airing the sixth episode this week.

Here's everything you need to know:

Why Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 will not release this week?

It’s still not clear why there’s no new episode of Yellowjackets this week since the makers have not revealed the reason for the hiatus. This is the first time Yellowjackets has taken a break. The next episode is coming after a break of two weeks and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

When will Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 is expected to release on Friday, May 5, 2023, on Paramount Plus ​​and on Showtime’s streaming service. It will air on Showtime's regular channel on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

What to expect?

The upcoming episode of Yellowjackets titled “Qui” appears to be an interesting chapter as Van, Misty, Taisa, Natalie, and Shauna are reunited at Lottie’s compound. The official trailer of the show also teases what's going on in the '90s, with the Yellowjackets "trapped inside on a snow day" and revisiting the "highlights, humiliations, and traumas of Health Class."

About Yellowjackets

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets revolves around a group of incredibly talented high school female football players who find themselves fighting for survival in the far northern wilderness when their plane crashes. The series follows their efforts to stay alive as some of the team members are driven to cannibalism. Yellowjackets boast of a list of talented actors like Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nèlisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ella Purnell, Courtney Eaton, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yellowjackets Season 2: Is it based on a true story, and where to stream it online? Find out