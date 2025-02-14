Yellowjackets Season 3: Here's When All Episodes Of Show Starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, More Will Release

Yellowjackets Season 3 has finally returned after a long wait of nearly two years, and fans are already looking forward to the next episode. Episode 3 will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, at midnight PT on Paramount+ as per CBR.

To watch it, you’ll need a Showtime add-on. If you prefer watching on TV, the same episode will air on the Showtime cable channel on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 PM ET.

Yellowjackets Season 3 kicked off with a special two-episode premiere on February 14, 2025, featuring episodes called It Girl and Dislocation. From here on, new episodes will drop every Friday on Paramount+, leading up to the season finale on April 11, 2025. If you’re watching on cable, Showtime will air each episode every Sunday, with the final one set for April 13, 2025.

Fans can follow this schedule to stay updated on the latest episodes:

Episode 1: It Girl—February 14, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 2: Dislocation–February 14, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 3 – February 21, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 4 – February 28, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 5 – March 7, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 6 – March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 7 – March 21, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 8 – March 28, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 9 – April 4, 2025 (Friday)

Episode 10 (Finale) – April 11, 2025 (Friday)

Season 2 wrapped up with some big, unexpected moments. In the wilderness, Natalie stepped into the role of leader after being chosen by the group, but things took a dark turn when the cabin burned down, and Coach Ben quietly disappeared.

In the present day, things were just as tense; Misty accidentally killed Natalie, and Shauna was still scrambling to cover up Adam Martin’s murder.

Season 3 picks up where things left off, following both timelines. In the past, teenagers must navigate new dangers as they adjust to life in the summer wilderness. Meanwhile, in the present, the adult survivors struggle to cope with Natalie’s death and the secrets from their past.