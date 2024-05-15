Yellowjackets Season 3 Kicks Off Production; Shares Behind-The-Camera PICS: Everything We Know So Far

Exciting news for Yellowjackets fans; Season three is officially underway! The Showtime series, known for its intense survivalist theme, teased fans with an Instagram post announcing the start of production.

“We know you’re starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production,” read the caption for the post. Here's all we know about Yellowjackets Season 3.

Yellowjackets gears for Season 3 production, shares BTS look

Recent reports indicate that while episodes for the new season of Yellowjackets are still being written, filming has begun. This suggests that the show's writers are nearing the completion of the story, with the first few episodes likely already finalized. Although the details of the upcoming season remain a secret, fans can expect revelations about the new girl, mysterious apparitions, and the truth behind the Antler Queen.

The cast of Yellowjackets includes actors like Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and others. With the show's creators Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, along with Jonathan Lisco, leading the charge, fans can expect an engaging storyline.

Season three's premiere episode, directed by Nickerson himself, promises to kick things off with a bang. Additionally, Lisco will be making his directorial debut later in the season. The photos shared from the set hint at a return to the wild, where the characters' past struggles and secrets will continue to unfold.

The series' shocking cliffhanger left fans eagerly awaiting answers, especially following the tragic demise of Natalie, portrayed by Juliette Lewis.

Will Juliette Lewis return for Season 3?

While Lewis bid farewell to her character at the 2023 Emmys, she hinted that a return isn't entirely off the table. She revealed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "I thought they wrapped up the characters really beautifully, and I just love good writing, so I was happy to be a part of it,” she added, “I don’t know anything,” before commenting on the possibility of the return, “but I think that’s a good idea. We’ll see what happens.”

As for Natalie's fate, director, and executive producer Karyn Kusama explained that her storyline had been hinted at since the pilot episode.

In an interview with THR, Kusama shared, “Something I know the showrunners had always thought about, and that (co-creators) Ashley (Lyle) and Bart (Nickerson) had always thought about from the pilot, was that mysterious moment when Natalie hallucinates Misty at the kegger in the woods,” She then added, “That was always this time-defying flash-forward to the notion that Misty was always going to be kind of an angel of death for Natalie.”

Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in 2025, and past seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

