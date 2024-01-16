Yellowjackets Season 3: Not Returning In 2025; Here's What We Know

Yellowjackets is a gripping television series that seamlessly weaves between past and present, unraveling the mystery surrounding a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wilderness. As survivors grapple with traumatic events, the narrative delves into their adult lives, blending psychological thriller elements with coming-of-age drama.

The show explores themes of survival, trauma, and the impact of shared secrets on individuals. With an ensemble cast, led by Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets delivers a suspenseful and thought-provoking storyline, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as it navigates the complexities of friendship, trauma, and the supernatural.

When will Yellowjackets Season 3 return?

Deadline has reported that the highly anticipated third season of Yellowjackets will not be released until 2025. Production was significantly delayed due to the recent strikes involving both writers and actors in the industry. The writers' room for the psychological thriller reopened in September 2023 after being closed for several months. Pre-production had initially been halted just a day after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike commenced in May 2023.

Yellowjackets, co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, revolves around a group of teenagers who experience a plane crash in 1996, exploring the repercussions of the incident in the years that follow. Despite the setbacks, the series garnered acclaim since its 2021 premiere, earning seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations over its two seasons. The show competed for Outstanding Drama Series in 2024’s Emmy Awards, ultimately losing to HBO's Succession.

Is Yellowjackets inspired by a real-life event?

Yes, Yellowjackets is indeed inspired by a real-life event. The series draws its inspiration from the tragic incident involving the Uruguayan rugby team, known as The Old Christians Club, which occurred in 1972. The team, along with other passengers, was on a flight from Uruguay to Chile when it crashed into the Andes mountains. The survivors faced extreme conditions in the wilderness, resorting to desperate measures, including cannibalism, to endure the harsh environment.

The parallels between the actual event and the show are evident. In Yellowjackets, a group of female soccer players finds themselves stranded in a similar situation, emphasizing the brutality and challenges of survival. The series takes creative liberties, extending the duration of their ordeal to two years, and explores the long-lasting trauma the survivors carry into their adulthood.

While the show is also influenced by William Golding's novel Lord of the Flies, the focus is on a strong women-centric narrative. The second season, released in March 2023, delves deeper into the characters' pasts, revealing secrets and introducing new elements to the gripping storyline. The third season is anticipated, but as of now, no official release date has been confirmed. Overall, Yellowjackets effectively combines real-life inspiration with creative storytelling to craft a compelling and intense narrative.

The finale episode of Yellowjackets Season 2, Storytelling, was released on May 28, 2023.

