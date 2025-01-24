Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer: Long-Buried Secrets Come To Surface Despite Survivors Giving Their All To Hide Them; WATCH
Yellowjackets season 3 trailer has been dropped Paramount +, which revealed that the long-buried secrets of the survivors might come to light. Watch the trailer below.
The Yellowjackets season 3 trailer has been released by Paramount+, giving the fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the new bunch of episodes. The scene from the first look drops a hint of the long-buried secrets of the survivors, threatning to come to the surface while the girls give in their all to not let them spill.
As for the previous seasons, the audience witnessed the journey of the soccer-playing girls facing tragedy, where they go on to survive in harsh conditions amidst their plan crashing in a Canadian wilderness.
For the plotline of season 3, the synopsis according to the showtime reads, “As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”
It further states, “As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”
Meanwhile, the cast members of the show include Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell.
Moreover, Elijah Woods will return to the series as the recurring guest star, alongside Hilary Swank and Joel McHale.
The show is set to premiere on February 14, with the first two episodes dropping of Paramount+ and Showtime.
