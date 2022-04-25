Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell looks back on 'crazy' Brad Pitt dating rumours from 2017

Following Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation in 2016, there were several rumours that swirled around among which, one dating rumour also linked Pitt who was then 53 along with actress Ella Purnell, who was 21 at the time. The Yellowjackets star in a recent interview with The Independent looked back on the "insane" dating rumours that first appeared in a British tabloid back in 2017.

Purnell particularly opened up on the impact of the rumours and the negative attention she received on account of the same at a young age. Ella while speaking to The Independent recalled first finding the link-up between her and Pitt "hilarious" and while she didn't pay much heed to it at the beginning, the actress soon found out that it had blown out of proportion.

It all started during the time that Purnell was to star in Sweetbitter, a TV adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s bestselling 2016 book. The project had Brad Pitt serving as an executive producer. Recalling being scared about starting out the new project in New York, Purnell further added how the Pitt dating rumours started out funny but later became a massive thing. Revealing the reactions she received during the same, the actress told The Independent, "I had family members texting me to congratulate me." As for herself, she added, "I was terrified. I was really upset. I felt like I couldn’t leave the house and I felt embarrassed."

The actress also reflected on how all the comments were directed at her as netizens used terms such as "homewrecker" and "golddigger" in the Google search that she witnessed during the time. The 25-year-old actress particularly added how a similar situation would never happen to a man.

ALSO READ: Is Angelina Jolie suing the FBI over Brad Pitt plane incident from 2016?