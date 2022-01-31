Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey RESPONDS to fat-shamers; Quips 'b***h you don’t see me on my Peleton!'

The Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is ironclad when it comes to trolls online. The actress responded to netizens and called out the haters for their fake concern for her health which they use to disguise their shameful attempt at body shaming the actress. The Don't Look Up actress clapped back at her haters and tweeted a stripped-down warning to all body shamers hidden behind screens.

In her tweet, Melanie wrote, "The story of my life since ‘Yellowjackets’ premiered." She expressed her annoyance at certain comments that irked her the most and continued to write, "Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’" The Heavenly Creatures actress also added in not-so-nice words as she quiped, "b***h you don’t see me on my Peleton!" She further mentioned her 3-year-old daughter in the tweet as she wrote, "You don’t see me running through the park with my child."

Check out Melanie Lynskey response below:

Lynskey made her point clear by adding, "Skinny does not always equal healthy." Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Rolling Stone, via ET Canada, Melanie had revealed that the crew on the sets of Yellowjackets had fat-shamed her while her co-stars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis had stood up in support of the actress.

The Two and a Half Men alum remarked and shared, "They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this." She went on and disclosed that Juliette Lewis had even written an official letter to the producers about the whole situation.

